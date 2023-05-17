Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.0787

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.26 million and approximately $94,965.61 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,375.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00341267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00552542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00067805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00430341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,772,760 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

