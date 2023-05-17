Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 137,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,473. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Verve Therapeutics

VERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Articles

