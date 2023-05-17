Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.45. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 82,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,773,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 194.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

VERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Stories

