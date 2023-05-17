Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.53% of Gibraltar Industries worth $64,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

ROCK opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

