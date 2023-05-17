Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 711,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.33% of THOR Industries worth $66,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,760,000 after acquiring an additional 197,554 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after acquiring an additional 720,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THO. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

