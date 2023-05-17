Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 844,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.73% of Safety Insurance Group worth $71,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.47.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 3.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 438 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $35,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $112,749 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

