Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $61.49 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $61,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,510,000 after purchasing an additional 116,393 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,007 shares of company stock worth $441,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.44. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $76.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

