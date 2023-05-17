Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $65.30 Million Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 5,362.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 594,565 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $65,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 42,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,531,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 82,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.2 %

IDA stock opened at $107.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

