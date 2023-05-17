Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.06% of AMERISAFE worth $70,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 686.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 158,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.72 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

AMSF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

