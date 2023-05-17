Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $68,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.05 and a 200-day moving average of $229.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

