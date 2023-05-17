Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Blackstone worth $63,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after purchasing an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after purchasing an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:BX opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.