VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Up 1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.61 and last traded at $56.61. 266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,674,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

