VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Shares Up 1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Rating) shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.61 and last traded at $56.61. 266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 million, a P/E ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.69.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Featured Stories
