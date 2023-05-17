Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.67. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 172,307 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VGZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,734,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Gold by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

