Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Earl Sibley Buys 18 Shares

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Earl Sibley bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.25) per share, for a total transaction of £147.24 ($184.44).

Earl Sibley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Earl Sibley acquired 19 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.77) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($185.64).

Vistry Group Price Performance

VTY stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 814 ($10.20). 609,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 951.16, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 502 ($6.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.87). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 774.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 720.28.

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.40) per share. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Vistry Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,395.35%.

VTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 625 ($7.83) to GBX 740 ($9.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.52) to GBX 871 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.90) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 987 ($12.36) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.52) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 804.29 ($10.07).

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading

