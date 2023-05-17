Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Declares Dividend of $0.49

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.4882 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Vodafone Group Public has a payout ratio of 83.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.5%.

NASDAQ:VOD remained flat at $10.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,585,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,047,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.22) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 18,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

