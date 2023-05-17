Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.
Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 83,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,988. Vontier has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
