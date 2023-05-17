Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 404002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Vontier Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 260,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after buying an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 374,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 162,011 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 8,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

