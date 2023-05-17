Walken Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12.07 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Walken has a total market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Walken has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Walken

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,207,222 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

