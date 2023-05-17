Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,238. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $402.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

