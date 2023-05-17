Walmart (WMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Walmart

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $8,847,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.