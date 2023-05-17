Walmart (WMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 18th. Analysts expect Walmart to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walmart to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Walmart Price Performance
Shares of WMT opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $404.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.20 and a 200-day moving average of $145.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.64.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $8,847,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.13.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
