Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 645.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Waste Management by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,820. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $167.29. 80,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.72. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

