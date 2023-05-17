Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,780,000 after purchasing an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Waste Management by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,613,000 after purchasing an additional 249,154 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,443 shares of company stock worth $4,715,820 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WM opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

