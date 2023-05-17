Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $261.01

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $261.01 and last traded at $262.05, with a volume of 53069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,738,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

