Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $33.01 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 2.0% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $33,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,033,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,530,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after buying an additional 403,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after buying an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. The stock had a trading volume of 203,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,690. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

