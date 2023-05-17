Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,211 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 676.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 690,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,204,000 after buying an additional 601,519 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,457,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,378,559. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.