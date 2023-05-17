Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 113 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 158,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 41,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE PPG traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, reaching $142.38. The company had a trading volume of 330,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $145.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average is $130.61.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Argus upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

