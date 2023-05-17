Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 900 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after buying an additional 272,563 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.35. The stock had a trading volume of 455,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,551. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.25 and its 200 day moving average is $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

