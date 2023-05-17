Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. 18,261,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,440,348. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.