WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Shares Down 0.7%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €2.86 ($3.11) and last traded at €2.88 ($3.13). Approximately 851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.90 ($3.15).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $388.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €3.20 and a 200 day moving average of €3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.83.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.