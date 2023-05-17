Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Owens Corning (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $110.00.

4/27/2023 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/27/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $111.00.

4/27/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $113.00.

4/19/2023 – Owens Corning had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2023 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2023 – Owens Corning was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/23/2023 – Owens Corning was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

OC stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 690,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,417. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,290,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

