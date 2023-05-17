Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2023 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

5/11/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $140.00.

5/10/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $127.00 to $137.00.

5/10/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $134.50 to $138.00.

5/10/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $120.00.

4/13/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $117.00.

4/4/2023 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

3/29/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $134.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WYNN traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,677,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,749. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $117.86.

Get Wynn Resorts Limited alerts:

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $432,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,901 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $1,125,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,411,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.