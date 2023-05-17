West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.46. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 30,280 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.95 price target on shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38.

About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

