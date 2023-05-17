Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYI opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYI. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 83,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $137,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

