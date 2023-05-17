Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

SBI stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $8.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.