Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

