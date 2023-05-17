Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

NYSE:MHF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 2,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,368. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 68,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

