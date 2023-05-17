Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.42. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Rating ) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.