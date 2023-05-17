Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $52.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

