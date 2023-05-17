WhiteCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $707,866.55 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0313 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $707,866.55 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.00345761 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019350 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003739 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.