Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB) Announces $1.31 Interim Dividend

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.313 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
Whitefield Industrials Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.84.
About Whitefield Industrials
