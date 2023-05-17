William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 58,080 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,003,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,080 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $28,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Veritex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $35.22.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.65 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on VBTX shares. TheStreet downgraded Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,383.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,520 shares of company stock valued at $251,636 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

