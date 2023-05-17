William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 773,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,621 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of John Wiley & Sons worth $30,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,812,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,063,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,588,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,761,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -207.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $54.38.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $491.37 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. As a group, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -817.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.