William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,060 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Washington Federal worth $33,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 120.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

WAFD stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

In related news, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David K. Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,848 shares of company stock worth $361,626. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

