William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $32.94 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,534,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,076 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $32,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

