William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,026,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,339 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 2.49% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $27,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESRT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $882.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI lowered Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

