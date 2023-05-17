William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $25.92 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,832 shares of company stock worth $3,543,560 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $238.82 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $244.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

