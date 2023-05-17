William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,880,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $30,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in UMH Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,819 shares of company stock valued at $78,527 over the last ninety days. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $21.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -122.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.