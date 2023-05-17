Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. 5,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. Willis Lease Finance has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $65.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,587 shares of company stock worth $72,459 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

