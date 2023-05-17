Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Wingstop worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 681,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,592. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 100.52, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.78.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,273. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

