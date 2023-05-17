WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.14. 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Get WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:IXSE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 20.37% of WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (IXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracksa market-cap-weighted index of non-state-owned Indian equities. IXSE was launched on Apr 4, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.